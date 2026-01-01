Investigation underway after woman shot in leg in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in the leg in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says officers were called to the 1000 block of Constance Street around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a person who’d been shot.

Officers found a woman inside a home who’d been shot in the leg.

A tourniquet was applied, and medics took the woman to the hospital in stable condition.

Detectives found that the house where the woman was found had been hit by gunfire.

There have been no arrests so far or information on an actor, officials say.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group