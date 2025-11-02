Investigators ask for public’s help year after woman’s stabbing death inside Whitehall apartment

Just over a year after a woman was stabbed to death in Whitehall, police are calling for the public’s help in the ongoing investigation.

Shana Maxwell, 38, was found stabbed in the neck inside an apartment in the 1600 block of Skyline Drive at 6:39 p.m. on Oct. 23, 2024. She was pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation into her death continues, but the Allegheny County Police Department says homicide unit detectives have never been able to identify a suspect.

Investigators say Maxwell was last seen alive by a neighbor, outside her apartment, around 9 p.m. the night before she was found dead.

Anyone with information on Maxwell’s death is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Police say no tips are too small and callers are able to remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group