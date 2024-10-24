Woman fatally stabbed in Whitehall, police say

WHITEHALL, Pa. — A woman was stabbed to death in Whitehall Wednesday night, police said.

Allegheny County police said dispatch was notified of a reported stabbing in the 1600 block of Skyline Drive at 6:39 p.m.

A woman, 37, was found on the scene with an apparent stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as Shana Maxwell.

Detectives are initiating an investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group