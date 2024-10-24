Local

Woman fatally stabbed in Whitehall, police say

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Police lights Stock photo of police lights (Avid_creative/Getty Images)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WHITEHALL, Pa. — A woman was stabbed to death in Whitehall Wednesday night, police said.

Allegheny County police said dispatch was notified of a reported stabbing in the 1600 block of Skyline Drive at 6:39 p.m.

A woman, 37, was found on the scene with an apparent stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as Shana Maxwell.

Detectives are initiating an investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man falls to death trying to get out of car window following minor crash on Route 28
  • Woman dies after being hit by car in Point Breeze
  • Parents charged in Washington County toddler’s 2023 death
  • VIDEO: Butler County releases 911 calls from shooting at July Trump rally
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read