Investigators review video, question people seen with Pitt student missing in Dominican Republic

For nearly a week, investigators have been scouring surveillance video in Punta Cana to find any image of missing Pitt student Sudishka Konanki.

According to the Daily Mail, new surveillance video shows Konanki and another man walking toward the beach, hours before she disappeared. Reports say the man next to her is Joshua Ribe, a tourist from Iowa.

Investigators haven’t said if they believe foul play is involved in her disappearance.

According to the New York Post, Ribe has given detectives three different stories about what happened that night.

A surveillance photo shows him walking back from the beach. He allegedly told investigators he walked back to shore after getting sick.

In another version, he felt sick, and left Konanki standing in knee-deep water.

Then, in the third story, he fell asleep, and the last thing he remembers is Konanki walking on the beach.

Konanki left for Punta Cana with several of her friends from Pitt, and was supposed to be returning to class this week.

Those friends, and now her family, are still in the Dominican Republic searching for her.

Konanki is studying bio science and chemistry at Pitt.

