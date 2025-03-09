Pitt student reported missing while at Dominican Republic resort

Investigators are working to find a missing University of Pittsburgh student last seen at a resort in the Dominican Republic.

Sudiksha Konanki went missing overnight Thursday in a resort area of Punta Cana, according to a spokesperson for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia. Konaki is also a citizen of India.

Konaki traveled to Punta Cana with five other women who are all Pitt students.

The spokesperson says the Department of State has been contacted and the embassy of India in the Dominican Republic is taking the lead, working closely with local law enforcement. Loudoun County authorities are also supporting the investigation.

A Pitt spokesperson said in a statement that the university has been in contact with Konaki’s family.

“We have offered our full support in their efforts to find her and bring her home safely,” the statement reads in part.

Defensa Civil says it’s conducting an extensive search for Konanki, in coordination with several institutions.

The Pitt spokesperson suggests anyone with information on Konaki’s whereabouts call the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.

