‘Iron City Beer Buns’ released by Mancini’s Bakery, Pittsburgh Brewing Company

PITTSBURGH — We recently told you about two local staples, Mancini’s and Pittsburgh Brewing Company, teaming up to create Iron City beer buns. Mancini’s says they’ve been a hit, so Channel 11 went to Stowe Township to see how they’re made.

Iron City Beer Buns are made with spent grain, the byproduct of Pittsburgh Brewing’s process. The brewery says typically, it sells the spent grains to local farmers for animal feed, but both companies say they wanted to continue to expand their product lines by upcycling, promoting sustainability and creating a unique recipe.

“I think we hit a nice little sweet spot that’s perfect for a BBQ burger, a game burger, or even a pork BBQ,” said Nick Mancini Hartner, Mancini’s bakery co-owner.

“Traditional hamburger buns are like 100% white flour. This is a mixture of wheat, whole wheat, and rye flour, and with the spent grain involved and some extra sweetness with the malt and black strap molasses – it gives it a unique, earthy, grainy flavor,” Mancini Hartner said. “Nothing says more about Pittsburgh than legacy brands coming together to do something new and work together.”

Mancini’s Bakery customers are intrigued by the bakery’s newest product. The beer buns come just in time for grilling season.

“I’ve heard that it’s very good,” said Frank Miller of Crafton. “We’ll try it. We’ll see how it tastes.”

In addition to Mancini’s locations in Stowe Township and the Strip District, you can buy the beer buns at grocery stores (Giant Eagle, Shop N Save, Kuhn’s Market), farmer’s markets (Janoski’s, Soergel’s) and local restaurants (Burgatory, Caliente).

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group