Nearly 30 Stanley’s, 10 beach bags stolen from Ohio Dicks Sporting Goods

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Butler Co. Ohio Stanley Theft (Butler County Sheriff's Office)

BUTLER COUNTY, Oh. — Police in Ohio are looking for women accused of stealing over $1,000 in Stanley cups.

The Bulter County Sheriff’s Office, which is located north of Cincinnati, said on May 9 three women walked into a Dicks Sporting Goods at a mall and stole 28 Stanley cups and 10 Bogg beach bags before running out of the store and leaving in a silver car. The moment the women left the store was caught on surveillance video and shared by police on social media.

Police say the theft is valued at more than $2,000.

