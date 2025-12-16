Iron City Distilling releasing first rye whiskey, limited to 176 bottles

Iron City Distilling is releasing its first rye whiskey, with only 176 bottles available.

Rye whiskey has historic roots in the state of Pennsylvania and the Pittsburgh region, dating back to the 18th century. When Pittsburgh Brewing Co. first announced Iron City Distilling in 2021, owner Cliff Forrest told the Business Times that it would focus on rye whiskey, citing its history in western Pennsylvania.

Distilling whiskey, however, is ultimately a time-consuming process, something that led the company to distill a multiple time award-winning gin. Its Reserve Gin took home multiple awards in 2024, including gold medals from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and the SIP Awards. The distiller has also offered rum and bourbon.

Now, it’s launching its first bottle of rye whiskey — the Bessemer Rye sits at 53.7% alcohol by volume, and it is said to feature notes of pepper, citrus and marmalade with hints of vanilla cake and caramel. The limited edition bottles will be exclusively available on sale at Iron City Distilling’s bottle shop in Creighton at 150 Ferry Street beginning on Friday, December 19 at 10 a.m.

