Iron City maker returns to city limits with new taproom in Alcoa Building

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is set to open a new taproom downtown on Wednesday, April 15, bringing a physical presence for the Iron City maker back within the city limits.

The company, which has produced beer at a massive production facility in Creighton since 2022, will open the taproom in the Alcoa Building at 611 William Penn Place. It is its second tap room, complementing one in the Creighton facility, and will serve a variety of the company’s beers including Iron City, Evil Eye and IC Light and its mango and berry offshoots.

“It feels great getting back downtown, we’re kind of out of the city a little bit up here so to have a presence downtown just feels right,” Alex Gonzalez, Pittsburgh Brewing vice president of operations, said. “It’s where we want to be and this is a good way to do it because we can hopefully get a lot of traffic, do a lot of business and potentially do this long term.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group