IRS to hold direct hiring event to fill 250 Pittsburgh-area openings

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

The Internal Revenue Service will hold a direct hiring event for accounting and collection positions to fill up to 250 openings available in the Pittsburgh area.

The two-day event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 20 and 21 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center at 1000 Ft. Duquesne Blvd. It’s open to the public and registration is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

During the event, IRS hiring officials will review resumes, conduct interviews and make job offers. Interested job seekers are encouraged to set up an account beforehand at USAjobs and bring a resume, college transcripts and two forms of ID.

Revenue agents and officers will be hired.

The IRS recommends pre-registering for the event at IRS Hiring Event Pittsburgh.

