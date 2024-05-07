Irwin church looking to identify 2 teens who allegedly tampered with organ, sound system

IRWIN, Pa. — A church in Irwin is looking to identify two teenagers who allegedly tampered with the organ and sound system.

According to a Facebook post from Immaculate Conception Church, the teens entered the building at 5:45 p.m. Friday, May 3.

The organ wasn’t functioning for the church’s two First Holy Communion masses on Saturday.

“It was an important sacramental day for our parish, and the children and their families were affected by the two teenager’s actions. All churches are sacred places which should be treated with respect,” the church said.

The church is asking for the community’s help to identify the teens. Once they are identified, the information will be turned over to Irwin police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 724-863-9550.

