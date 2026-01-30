Is your vehicle shaking after snowfall? Here’s why

The snowfall and freezing temperatures have caused some cars to shake when they go above a certain speed.

“My whole car was shaking not just the steering wheel and I was like this is not good or safe,” Mara Intirieri said.

This is what Mara Intrieri experienced while driving to work after running her car for the first time since chiseling it out of her driveway. She says the issue presented itself when she was going over 40 miles per hour on the highway.

“So I pulled over and I got out and I was looking. I don’t see what’s wrong I don’t see anything. There were no clumps of snow in the wheel wells because that’s what I was thinking I wasn’t actually thinking to look in the wheels,” Intrieri said.

She says Artificial Intelligence told her the issue was likely caused from built up snow and ice in her tires and to head to a car wash.

“I sprayed all of the wheels and you could see there was probably about this much snow caked around inside. It’s took a couple minutes and it got out,” she said.

“It essentially involves snow and ice built up in the wheel itself so it’s affecting the wheel balance of the wheel,” said Joe Durkoske.

Joe Durkoske with Flynn’s Tire and Auto Service says they’ve been getting calls from dozens of concerned drivers who are worried about why their car is shaking.

“You add more weight to the wheel. It’s throws off the wheel balance and especially if it’s a front wheel it’s travels up through that steering column, and you get this in the steering wheel and you really feel that. It’s really exaggerated when you have snow and ice,” Durkoske said.

With the recent heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures, those who don’t have a garage and have to park their car outside could have the same issue.

“Usually we get snow and it warms up and things melt. But we got so much snow and it freezing for so long the snow is harder and harder which means it’s going to take longer and longer to melt,” Durkoske added.

He says there’s a simple solution if you experience this if you do feel your steering wheel start to shake you should immediately pull over and then try to find a car wash.

Durkoske says if that doesn’t stop the shake - you should take it to a mechanic.

