‘We’ll all get through this’: Drivers prepare for Parkway East closure that will impact thousands

PITTSBURGH — Final preparations were underway Friday afternoon as crews planned to close the Parkway East near the Commercial Street Bridge for 25 days.

It’s a day that a lot of people have been dreading, but they told Channel 11 they’ll plan to make it work. We spoke with drivers trying to figure out the best ways to navigate this closure, as some of the city’s biggest employers try to make it easier for their workers.

The road will be closed from 9 p.m. on July 10 until 5 a.m. on Aug. 3, as PennDOT crews demolish and replace the Commercial Street Bridge.

“It has to be done, so what are you going to do about it?” said Jim Serafin of North Huntingdon. He is planning to go to the Pittsburgh Pirates game and concert on Saturday.

“Right now, we’re trying to figure out what route we’re going to take, so we’ll see. We dealt with this years ago when the Parkway was closed totally,” Serafin said. “Thank goodness for GPS.”

Some of the detours will take traffic through the City of Pittsburgh and residential neighborhoods. Truck driver LaTonya Hart said she’ll have her work cut out for her over the next 25 days.

“It all depends on the routing and where I need to go, but pretty much, I’m going to have to figure it out – figure out the slick ways, just because I know certain roads that probably some people don’t,” Hart said.

Mayor Corey O’Connor says the city will be deploying first responders in different areas temporarily.

“We, obviously, have a firehouse in Swisshelm Park and are working through all of those details so that we do have extra officers out there so that if there’s an emergency, they can get there a lot easier than having to go through the whole detour,” O’Connor said.

Several of the city’s biggest employers, including PNC, are encouraging flexible work options, including remote work and adjusted schedules. The University of Pittsburgh is also encouraging supervisors to allow employees who can to work remotely and allow for flexibility in the hours they work as well.

Others, like Highmark Health, did not have plans to modify expectations for hybrid or on-site team members, stating that its hospitals would be operating normally.

O’Connor had this message for all of those affected:

“Please just give yourself a little more time. To my former residents in Swisshelm Park, I know it’s going to be tough. Commercial’s been closed for a while, but we’ll all get through this and everybody will find their way,” O’Connor said.

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