Swissvale residents face parking restrictions amid Parkway East closure woes

SWISSVALE, Pa. — Michelle Cox has lived in Swissvale for 40 years. She says neighbors who live along Charleston Street were already preparing themselves for the Commercial Street Bridge closure and now they’re going to have to deal with temporary parking restrictions.

Cox said, “This is busy at nighttime. Thank god I have a garage.”

Swissvale officials posted about the parking restrictions, saying that they are necessary to help emergency responders get through traffic while the Commercial Street bridge is closed. They say emergency responders need the extra space, especially with an expected uptick in traffic.

These temporary parking restrictions went into place today and will continue around the clock until August 3rd.

The impacted areas are:

Roslyn Street – East side between Bruce Way and Noble Street ( 7536 – 7546 )

) Noble Street – North side between Roslyn Street and 2115 Noble Street (First three spaces)

(First three spaces) Charleston Street – Both sides between Milton Street and South Braddock Avenue

Cox says she’s not sure where people are going to park because it’s already very busy at night and spots are tough to find when the parking restrictions aren’t in place.

She said, “People are parking wherever they can find a spot. You know they park all up here all the way down there.

Anyone who parks in those areas will be ticketed and towed 24/7 until the parking restrictions are lifted.

“I think we all just have to grin and bear it. We have no choice and just go from there,” Cox added.

If the project wraps up before August 3rd, the parking restrictions will be lifted early. If it goes past August 3rd, the parking restrictions will remain until it’s complete.

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