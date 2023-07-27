Local

Isolated storms possible Thursday as heat continues to rise

WPXI Rain Clouds Several rounds of showers and storms will cross the area bringing the threat of heavy downpours, damaging winds and large hail. (Pixabay)

PITTSBURGH — Heavy rain and thunder could wake you up early this morning as a few storms cross the region. It is very warm and very humid with temperatures ranging from the mid-70s to low 80s.

By this afternoon, a few additional storms could pop up, mainly south of I-70. It will be another hot day with highs near 90 and heat indices in the low to mid-90s. A heat advisory goes into effect Friday which is when heat indices will approach triple-digit readings during the afternoon. Find a way to stay cool!

A few rounds of showers and storms are expected this weekend, as early as Friday night with off-and-on storms lingering into Saturday evening. By Sunday, we’ll see a drier push of air from the north which will lower the humidity and cool us below average for early next week.

