Isolated storms possible Thursday as heat continues to rise

PITTSBURGH — Heavy rain and thunder could wake you up early this morning as a few storms cross the region. It is very warm and very humid with temperatures ranging from the mid-70s to low 80s.

By this afternoon, a few additional storms could pop up, mainly south of I-70. It will be another hot day with highs near 90 and heat indices in the low to mid-90s. A heat advisory goes into effect Friday which is when heat indices will approach triple-digit readings during the afternoon. Find a way to stay cool!

A few rounds of showers and storms are expected this weekend, as early as Friday night with off-and-on storms lingering into Saturday evening. By Sunday, we’ll see a drier push of air from the north which will lower the humidity and cool us below average for early next week.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group