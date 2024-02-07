‘It shouldn’t have happened’: 2 people accused of torturing, holding man hostage in Penn Hills

A man and woman are facing charges after police said they held a man hostage in their home and tortured him.

The criminal complaint said Windal Cox and Yolanda Scott held the victim against his will and beat him for ten hours.

The victim escaped by jumping out of a second-story window, the complaint said.

Channel 11′s Talia Kirkland spoke with neighbors who saw the victim going door-to-door and asking for help. Hear their reaction to learning what happened on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

