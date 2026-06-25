Showers and storms coming this evening, some with damaging winds

PITTSBURGH — It’ll turn more humid later today as southwest winds start to pick up. A few showers may be around as early as midday, but the highest coverage of showers and storms won’t come until closer to this evening. Not everyone will see a storm, but a couple of those storms may be strong with damaging winds as the primary threat.

Friday will be rather cloudy but with many dry hours. Watch for more rain arriving Friday night into Saturday morning as another wave of low pressure crosses. There should be plenty of dry breaks Saturday afternoon, with dry and sunnier weather expected Sunday.

A heat wave is expected to take over next week, starting Tuesday when high temperatures will soar above 90 degrees. With added humidity, the heat index could approach triple digits at times, which will easily make this the hottest air we’ve felt so far this summer. Stay tuned to Severe Weather Team 11 as we update just how high the numbers could get.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts.

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