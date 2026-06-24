Aquatic director weighs in on swimming safety following recent drowning incidents at local pools

PITTSBURGH — As people spend more time around pools this summer, experts are stressing water safety.

After two emergencies at local pools in just one day, Channel 11 spoke with Ryan Delong. He’s the Aquatic Director at the Sampson Family YMCA.

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“There’s no one direct cause that leads to an increase in drowning, but one of the biggest things we can do is make sure that we are aware of the dangers of the water,” Delong said.

He said the best way to do that is by taking advantage of water safety programs. Delong named the YMCA, Red Cross and Angelfish as a few places that offer programs like this. Ultimately, he said, anywhere people can learn the basics is a great start.

“Anywhere that you can learn how to have those really essential water safety skills,” Delong said. “How to float correctly to make sure that you can get back to the walls effectively, anything like that.”

Delong said problems often arise when people overestimate their swimming capabilities.

“It’s very easy for people to make that jump and think, ‘I can handle anything that comes my way,’ and then they get overwhelmed. So I always encourage everyone, it’s better to be a little on the side of caution,” Delong said.

He also encouraged people to avoid taking to the water alone. Even swimming with just one other person can save a life.

“That’s why we have our lifeguards [go] through an enormous amount of training,” Delong said.

A lifeguard is not always readily available, with beaches, lakes and rivers also serving as popular swimming options.

“We have some great rivers here,” Delong said.

In those situations, Delong recommends having a Coast Guard-approved life jacket on while swimming.

He added that water temperature is an often-overlooked factor, saying water below 70 degrees creates a risk of hypothermia, regardless of the temperatures outside.

When it comes to backyard pools, Delong encourages parents and families to make smart decisions. He said parents should talk to their children about the dangers of water and make sure they understand they should never swim alone.

Click here to learn more about water safety programs with the YMCA.

The City of Pittsburgh is offering free swimming lessons for kids.

Click here to learn how you can take advantage of that opportunity.

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