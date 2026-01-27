‘It’s been crazy:’ Ambridge leaders speak out about cleaning up after major winter storm

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — Now that the storm has passed, people all across the area said the process of digging out is exhausting.

“Yeah, it’s been terrible,” said Rich Coladonato of Ambridge. “It was a pretty good storm.”

Snow is being scooped up and loaded into trucks by crews in Ambridge.

“It reminds you of what you see on the news up in Buffalo when they have snowfalls like this,” Coladonato said. “But it’s good to see. They’re doing a great job.”

“It’s been crazy, hectic,” added Ambridge Borough Manager Mario Leone.

Leone said this work being done is thanks to the emergency declaration the mayor ordered Sunday afternoon.

“She reached out and said ‘Hey, we need to address our main street and get this snow out of there,’ obviously to help the businesses and their merchants and whatnot just provide safety,” Leone said. “Some of the piles are so high that cars trying to come out of the side streets lack the visibility.”

Leone said crews are working from both ends of Merchant Street, loading trucks, and taking them to vacant lots around town. Channel 11 saw crews dumping that snow just off of New Economy Drive, and he said they’ll put some in Walter Panek Park.

Once the snow on Merchant Street is removed, they’ll start working in the more residential areas.

“Hopefully, sun shines and starts melting this,” Leone said.

Crews are still working to plow streets as well. If your street in Ambridge needs a plow, Leone said you can call the borough building and they’ll get crews to you.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group