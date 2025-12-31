‘It’s extremely disturbing’: Woman charged with assaulting mentally disabled man

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — “It’s extremely disturbing.”

That’s how Beaver County District Attorney Nate Bible described the alleged assault of a man with mental disabilities. Police said it happened at his apartment on Mill Street in Aliquippa on and around Christmas.

“He fits into two different categories of the most vulnerable people in our society, and to have these individuals take advantage of him in this way, abuse him in this way, yeah, disturbing, disgusting are some words that come to mind,” Bible told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek.

Police said a neighbor who lives at the apartment called 911 on Sunday and told them an older man who lived there was assaulted by a woman identified by police as James-Lea Joann Glenn.

The neighbor told police on Christmas that she saw Glenn press a lit cigarette into his face to extinguish it.

Two maintenance workers also called 911.

Police said they told them they saw the man in his apartment with a visible cut on the back of his head on Christmas. On Sunday, one of those maintenance workers saw that the man had significant facial swelling and swelling to the left eye.

The neighbor called the police again on Sunday after the man was on the street asking drivers for money, with his left eye bandaged.

“At first he denied being assaulted or anything, and then finally disclosed to the EMS worker what had happened, and ultimately told police he had been assaulted,” Bible said.

Police said the victim told them Glenn punched the back of his head on Christmas, then the next day, said she hit him with what police said was a metal candle lid.

The District Attorney said that Glenn knew the victim, saying she managed his Social Security payments. Police said Glenn told them the victim stole money from her.

“Even if true is inexcusable for the assault that took place,” Bible said.

Police said Glenn confessed to the assault. Another man, Cody Perich, was taken to jail on drug charges. They’re both due in court Jan. 8.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group