‘It’s just sad’: Neighbors in Garfield return to homes after police shootout, suspect death

PITTSBURGH — Neighbors on Broad Street in Garfield are finding bullet holes, shattered glass, and debris as they continue to try to process Wednesday’s shooting situation.

Some people said they were hoping for the best but expecting the worst.

“Things happen that you can’t control,” said Erik Nicholas, who was at work when he heard about the police shootout and standoff.

“My car, I hoped it wouldn’t have gotten hit, but this is nature,” Nicholas said.

He returned home Thursday morning to find his silver SUV riddled with bullets and several windows blown out.

Others who live in the area also came by to see the aftermath.

“I’m actually surprised there’s not more damage, honestly, considering how many shots I heard a couple blocks away,” said Joe Wingenfeld, who lives in Bloomfield.

Those shots, police say, were fired by William Hardison Sr.

“Prayers to his friends and family and loved ones that’s been hurt by this,” Nicholas said. “I know the guy, just really close. We grew up together. It’s just sad. I didn’t expect it to go out like that.”

The Salvation Army continues to help those who need assistance.

