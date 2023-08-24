40 Pittsburgh police officers on leave after hours-long shootout ends with suspect’s death

PITTSBURGH — Around 40 Pittsburgh police officers will be off the job for about a week after Thursday’s hours-long standoff in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood that ended with a suspect’s death.

Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus told Channel 11 that William Hardison Sr. was pronounced dead at 5:08 p.m., nearly seven hours after the shootout started.

Pittsburgh police, the bomb squad, Pennsylvania State Police, the FBI, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Allegheny County police, the Attorney General’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and SWAT all responded to the scene, where Hardison allegedly opened fire when sheriff’s deputies arrived to serve an eviction notice.

Neighbors told Channel 11 Hardison was a squatter at the home, which was originally owned by his brother.

It was a harrowing day for the neighborhood as hundreds of shots were fired. Many residents had to be evacuated.

The aftermath of the shootout was seen by a Channel 11 crew this morning, as many vehicles in the neighborhood remain parked in the streets riddled with bullets and their windows blown out.

State police are handling the investigation.

On Thursday, a Pittsburgh Public Safety official told Channel 11 the Pittsburgh police officers are on paid leave as protocol. The officers had to turn in the weapons that were fired. They will have to see a psychologist and then give an interview to return to the job.

