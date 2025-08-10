‘It’s something we look forward to’: PONY League World Series gets underway in Washington County

WASHINGTON, Pa. — The PONY League World Series kicked off Friday in Washington County, bringing together teams from across the U.S. and the world for the annual youth baseball tournament.

The tournament features six domestic and four international teams of 13 and 14-year-old boys. Local favorites Washington County and South Hills are playing, so are teams from Texas, California, Colombia, Italy and China.

Each team playing in the tournament at Lew Hays PONY Field advanced through the league’s levels of tournament play before earning a trip to the World Series.

“It’s kind of true Americana,” Nathan Boytek said. “Each ending of summer, second weekend in August, we have the PONY League World Series. It’s something we look forward to. It’s kind of a tradition we hope grows.”

Washington County defeated Italy on Saturday and is set to play its next game on Monday. South Hills won their opening game on Friday but lost to Mexico on Saturday. They will also play their next game on Monday.

PONY League officials say the tournament draws over 30,000 fans to the area each year, pumping over $5.8 million into Washington County’s economy.

The tournament runs through August 13. Click here to get tickets or watch games online.

