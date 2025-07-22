‘It’s such a wonderful day’: Ribbon-cutting ceremony marks reopening of McKnight Road Chili’s

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Years after a fire tore through the popular Tex-Mex restaurant, the McKnight Road Chili’s Bar and Grill is officially open again.

Restaurant officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday morning to mark the occasion.

A 2023 fire between the roof and ceiling forced the entire restaurant to be rebuilt.

“I knew through and through it will be back,” Collin Snyder said. “And it is back, and it’s such a wonderful day to be here celebrating the rebirth of this Chili’s.”

The McKnight Road location first opened in 1987 and is one of the first Chili’s restaurants in the Northeast.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group