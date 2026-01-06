‘It’s time to become a city of hope’: Corey O’Connor sworn in as Pittsburgh’s 62nd mayor

PITTSBURGH — Corey O’Connor was officially sworn in as Pittsburgh’s 62nd mayor on Monday, with his wife and two young children at his side.

In his inauguration speech, O’Connor thanked Mayor Ed Gainey, then laid out some of his priorities. Those include expediting the permitting process and providng shovel ready sites for businesses to set up shop in Pittsburgh, to improving public safety.

“Because public safety is not a statistic, it’s a feeling, and I want every resident and visitor to feel safe in every community,” he said.

The inauguration drew some big names. Among the speakers was Governor Josh Shapiro, who vowed the full support of the Commonwealth.

“Now the task falls to you mayor elect to pick up the baton and to run forward,” Shapiro said.

In a touching tribute, O’Connor’s brother, Father Terry, referenced their dad, the late mayor Bob O’Connor, who passed away nine months into his first term.

“You got a chance here to finish the job that daddy had started, but in your own wonderful and unique way," he said.

O’Connor’s day began early this morning, when he met with staff members at his office in City Hall.

“As you can see, the talent that we put together in this room. They have new, fresh ideas about Pittsburgh, but they also have so much experience,” he said.

Later, during his inauguration speech, he acknowledged the financial difficulties facing the city and vowed to improve public safety, develop small businesses, fill potholes and clean up the city."

“It’s time to become a city of hope and optimism where dreams come true,” he said.

