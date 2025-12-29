‘It’s time to move on’: Murray Avenue Grill closes after more than 40 years

PITTSBURGH — Sunday night was last call at a landmark business in Pittsburgh.

Murray Avenue Grill in Squirrel Hill closed after more than four decades in business because of “economic challenges and personal reasons.”

The owner said they’ll miss their regulars and long-time employees.

“Very loyal following. Yeah, we did, we really did. It’s been great, it really has. But it’s time. It’s time to move on,” Brian Allenbaugh says.

Allenbaugh told Channel 11 that new owners will take over in the new year and plan on opening a restaurant soon after doing some remodeling.

