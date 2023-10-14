It’s ‘too late’ to move 2024 primary date in Pennsylvania, county commissioners association says

HARRISBURG, Pa. — County commissioners in Pennsylvania are telling Gov. Josh Shapiro and lawmakers that it’s too late to move the state’s 2024 presidential primary date.

In a letter sent last week, the County Commissioners Associated of Pennsylvania said there wouldn’t be enough time to administer the 2023 election if they had to prepare to move the 2024 primary.

The 2024 primary is currently scheduled for April 23, but Democratic lawmakers had discussed moving up the date to avoid a conflict with Passover, a Jewish holiday.

Republicans in the State Senate didn’t agree with moving the date, saying it would give Pennsylvanians more say in deciding 2024′s presidential nominees.

