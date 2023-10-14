Local

It’s ‘too late’ to move 2024 primary date in Pennsylvania, county commissioners association says

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Election 2022 Pennsylvania Ballots FILE - Allegheny County workers scan mail-in and absentee ballots at the Allegheny County Election Division Elections warehouse in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. New data from Pennsylvania's elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

HARRISBURG, Pa. — County commissioners in Pennsylvania are telling Gov. Josh Shapiro and lawmakers that it’s too late to move the state’s 2024 presidential primary date.

In a letter sent last week, the County Commissioners Associated of Pennsylvania said there wouldn’t be enough time to administer the 2023 election if they had to prepare to move the 2024 primary.

The 2024 primary is currently scheduled for April 23, but Democratic lawmakers had discussed moving up the date to avoid a conflict with Passover, a Jewish holiday.

Republicans in the State Senate didn’t agree with moving the date, saying it would give Pennsylvanians more say in deciding 2024′s presidential nominees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man accused of sex trafficking 3 girls at Monroeville motel
  • Pro-Palestinian rally planned for Friday afternoon in Oakland
  • Phyllis Coates, TV’s first Lois Lane, dies at 96
  • VIDEO: Family of late North Allegheny custodian turns students’ memories into children’s book
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read