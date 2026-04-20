Pittsburgh officials warn teens to stay out of trouble as police presence increases for NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — Market Square has been a problem area over the last few years, with dozens of kids showing up to fight. Police are warning teenagers that they have no tolerance for violence as the NFL Draft rolls in.

“Sometimes, with large amounts of kids when they get together, they start getting disruptive and unruly behavior. That is not wanted at this time. It’s not very wanted in any time,” Public Safety Director Sheldon Williams told Channel 11.

Pittsburgh’s Public Safety Director, Police Chief and the Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent are working together to ensure young people planning to attend the NFL Draft events stay safe, avoid getting into trouble, and don’t get caught up in violence.

PPS students will be learning remotely on Thursday and Friday due to traffic, security and logistical issues with the draft.

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The message to teens comes after recent violence in Downtown, specifically in Market Square.

Last month, we told you about dozens of kids fighting with each other and spraying each other with pepper spray.

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Days later, a planned “Downtown teen takeover” circulated online, causing PPS to urge parents to tell their kids not to attend.

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On Monday, police officials encouraged parents to join their kids downtown.

“Parents, guardians, caretakers, come alongside the youth and enjoy this time with them. It’s an opportunity for them to enjoy this space so that they’re not in places where they shouldn’t be engaged in activity that’s unwanted,” Williams said.

Williams said there will be a very large increase in police presence in the area.

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