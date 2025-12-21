‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ festival celebrating Indiana native Jimmy Stewart wraps up for the season

INDIANA, Pa. — A holiday festival in Indiana celebrated a hometown hero.

The “It’s a Wonderful Life Festival” kicked off in November and concluded on Saturday.

Famed actor Jimmy Stewart, who played George Bailey in the 1946 Frank Capra film “It’s a Wonderful Life,” was born and raised in Indiana. The borough is now home to the Jimmy Stewart Museum.

CLICK HERE FOR PHOTOS FROM THE MUSEUM

Presented by First Commonwealth Bank, the festival featured a more than 30-foot-tall Christmas tree in IRMC Park and a holiday parade presented by the Lucy Donnelly Memorial Fund.

Although the festival has wrapped up, you can watch “It’s a Wonderful Life” on Channel 11 at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group