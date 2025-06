A tractor-trailer has jackknifed on the I-79 south ramp to the Parkway West.

State police said its fuel tank ruptured and is spilling fuel onto the roadway and the nearby creek.

Hazmat crews have been called to the scene.

Drivers should expect delays and use a different route.

