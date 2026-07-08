Jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $500K sold at Giant Eagle in Allegheny County

CRAFTON, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash Five with Quick Cash ticket worth $500,000 was sold in Allegheny County for Tuesday’s drawing.

The winning ticket, which matched all five numbers, was purchased at Giant Eagle located at 51 Walsh Road in Crafton.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 1, 7, 27, 30 and 35. For selling the jackpot-winning ticket, the Giant Eagle retailer will earn a $500 bonus.

More than 12,500 other Cash Five with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing.

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