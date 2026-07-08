Man charged with animal abuse in suspected illegal kennel operation in Fayette County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police said he abused several animals in a suspected illegal kennel operation in Washington Township, Fayette County.

John Saxberg, 57, is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and operating a kennel without a license.

According to the Fayette County District Attorney’s Office, numerous animals were found living in deplorable conditions and “circumstances constituting torture,” with around 10 of the animals suffering serious bodily injury.

The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Pennsylvania Bureau of Dog Law launched an investigation, resulting in the charges.

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