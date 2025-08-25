Jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $400K sold in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $400,000 was sold in Allegheny County for Friday’s drawing.

The winning ticket, which matched all five numbers 4, 9, 11, 14 and 22, was purchased at Donut Connection on Brownsville Road in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood.

The store will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

In addition to the jackpot winner, more than 15,000 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets won prizes in the same drawing.

