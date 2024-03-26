Jake’s Back; Penguins Game 71 vs. Hurricanes

This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

There is one certainly for Tuesday night when the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Pittsburgh Penguins – there will be a tribute video for Jake Guentzel.

Guentzel returns to Pittsburgh as a visiting player less than three weeks after he was traded to the Hurricanes for Michael Bunting, prospects and draft picks.

Beyond that, the game is a matchup of teams moving in very different directions.

The Penguins (30-30-10) seem to be on the verge of locking up a spot in the draft lottery; Carolina (45-20-7) is in contention for everything from the Metropolitan Division crown to the Presidents’ Trophy.

