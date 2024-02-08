James Harrison blasts Steelers’ falling standard

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have not won a playoff game since 2016. However, they have not had a losing season in over 20 years. But that might be exactly what is wrong with the Steelers, according to former outside linebacker James Harrison. Harrison joined the Pat McAfee Show to discuss where the team is heading now and how to improve. From his time as a member of the team, he believes that their standard has fallen.

Instead of looking to win, Harrison believes they are looking at what they can do not to lose. The clear differences in the mentality of those two ideas is huge, and Harrison thinks the team has become too content with just skating by without wins in the playoffs.

“The expectations should never change. I think the expectations have become, ‘We don’t want to have a losing season,’” Harrison said on the Pat McAfee Show. “I’m not throwing salt or flak at anybody. But the Pittsburgh Steelers standard is to win Lombardis. When you go into that building, there’s six of them sitting there, and right now, we’re not even winning a playoff game. I think we need to get back to what the standard of the Pittsburgh Steelers legacy, the lore is. That’s [non-losing seasons] just not what it is.”

