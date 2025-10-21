Janney Montgomery Scott adds $350M team from UBS in Pittsburgh expansion

PITTSBURGH — Janney Montgomery Scott, a wealth management and investment banking firm, on Thursday announced that it has added a team of financial professionals who manage $350 million in assets.

They operate as Belice Leininger Private Wealth of Janney Montgomery Scott, based in One PPG Place in downtown Pittsburgh.

Terms were not disclosed.

The newcomers, who previously were at UBS Financial Services, are Allen Belice and Kaitlyn Leininger.

“Janney provides the rare combination of an advisor-centric culture where relationships and personalized support matter with the strength and resources of a much larger firm,” Belice said in a prepared statement. He serves as senior vice president, wealth management.

