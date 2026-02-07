Japan takes home gold, silver in Winter Olympics men’s snowboarding big air final

Two athletes from Japan won medals in the Winter Olympics men’s snowboarding big air final on Saturday.

Kira Kimura won gold with a total score of 179.50, while Ryoma Kimata won silver with a total score of 171.50.

Yiming Su of the People’s Republic of China took home bronze with a total score of 168.50.

Oliver Martin of the U.S. just missed the podium, with a total score of 163.00.

The big air snowboarding event sees competitors launch off a 140-foot ramp and perform a creative trick before trying to land cleanly, according to NBC Olympics. Riders perform three different runs, and their two best scores are added to make their final score.

Snowboarders are judged on a 01-00 scale based on several criteria, NBC says.

