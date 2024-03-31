Local

Jared Jones earns first win, strikes out 10 in debut as Pirates beat Marlins 9-3

Jared Jones earns first win, strikes out 10 in debut as Pirates beat Marlins 9-3 Pittsburgh Pirates' Jared Jones delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

MIAMI —

Jared Jones did nothing but impress during spring training and he continued to open eyes during his first career start for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

The 22-year-old dazzled on the mound and earned the win for the Pirates (3-0) in their 9-3 win over the Miami Marlins (0-3) at loanDepot Park.

Jones (1-0) was an Oneil Cruz throwing error away from carrying a perfect game through his first three innings. The right-hander struck out five of the first 10 batters he faced.

