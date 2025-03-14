Jarry solid again, uinlikely goal-scorers fuel Penguins

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

This is, without question, the absolute worst thing that could happen to the Pittsburgh Penguins at this point in their season.

Unless, of course, it is the very best.

It all depends on one’s perspective on Tristan Jarry’s recent resurgence, which continued with a 33-save performance in the Penguins’ 5-3 victory against St. Louis at PPG Paints Arena Thursday night.

The win was Jarry’s third in a row since being recalled from the Penguins’ American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre. He has turned aside 94 of 100 shots in those three starts — and usually looked very good doing it.

