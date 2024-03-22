Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Bar officially opens Pittsburgh location

PITTSBURGH — Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Bar officially opened on Pittsburgh’s North Shore.

Aldean himself surprised attendees with a performance at Thursday’s grand opening.

“Performing for the first time, last night, at our new venue in Pittsburgh with family and friends I love in the crowd was awesome,” Aldean said. “We’re excited to welcome country music fans and our neighbors in the North Shore to a place where they can stay connected to country music, sit back and enjoy themselves with some of my favorite food and drinks.”

The venue has a live music stage, dining area, three bars and an outdoor patio.

The menu features southern comfort dishes, including “Jason’s Mac and Cheese” and “Grandma’s Pot Roast.”

The bar is expected to bring more than 100 jobs to the area.

Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Bar only has two other locations, one in Nashville and the other in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

