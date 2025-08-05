Jeannette apartment complex residents frustrated by repeat bed bug infestations

JEANNETTE, Pa. — When Kristina Trent’s dad was in the hospital a few weeks ago, she went to his apartment to get some of his things. That’s when she found bed bugs.

“Just on his carpet in his kitchen, just there, I found about 25,” she told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek.

She put them in a Ziplock bag and told management.

She said she also found one in the shower, and then when her dad got out of the hospital, they got clothes from his apartment and went to a laundromat and one was biting him there.

“I mean, it’s getting very frustrating,” Trent said.

Trent said these bed bugs came from a different apartment in the high-rise that was treated for an infestation, and moved to her dad’s apartment.

The Westmoreland County Housing Authority said it inspected the building after the report and found 10 to 20 apartments with current or previous bed bug infestations.

“All these units will be treated on a weekly basis in addition to all the hallways and common areas until full eradication is accomplished,” said Michael Washowich, CEO of the WCHA.

Those who live at Jeannette Manor said exterminators were there Tuesday, and some have been pleased with how it’s been handled.

“They way they’ve done it the last time and this time? Yes I am,” said Franklin Hartzell.

But Trent, who said her dad is living with her until the bed bugs are gone, thinks more needs to be done.

“If they just treat those apartments, they’re just going to go to the other apartments, so nothing’s really going to be getting done,” Trent said. “You’re just making a problem keep going to the next. It all has to be done, the entire building has to be done all in one day, get it done, and do it thoroughly.”

The housing authority said it spends about $200,000 every year to treat bed bugs across its properties. They’re urging residents to take their bedding to a high heat dryer to kill any bed bugs — and also make sure any pre-owned furniture is treated before bringing it into their homes.

“You can’t wave a magic wand and get rid of them,” Washowich said. “Again, it’s just the key is to detect them early so we can begin treatment.”

