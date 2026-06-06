Duquesne Light Company increases staffing ahead of storms that could bring down wires

PITTSBURGH — Utility companies are preparing for potential severe weather in the Pittsburgh region.

Multiple rounds of showers and storms are possible on Saturday, and with the rain come risks for hail and damaging winds.

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Duquesne Light Company says it’s getting ready because strong winds can result in downed trees and wires, potentially causing power outages.

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The utility company has increased staffing to respond to any service disruptions quickly, though response times may be delayed during the storms.

DLC also offered some storm preparation reminders for the public:

Ensure that cell phones and other necessary electronics are fully charged.

With higher temperatures, drink plenty of water and have ice handy to use for cooling packs.

Keep supplies in an emergency preparedness kit, including water bottles, nonperishable food, first-aid supplies, flashlights and a battery-powered radio.

Sign up for outage notifications through your DLC account to stay informed.

In the event that power does go out, DLC advises the public to:

Call 911 for any emergency medical issues.

Report it on DLC’s free mobile app or website. Those without internet access can call 888-393-7100.

Avoid any downed power lines , give ample space to lineworkers and stay away from objects or puddles that are in contact with downed power lines.

, give ample space to lineworkers and stay away from objects or puddles that are in contact with downed power lines. Report downed wires or other hazardous situations to DLC’s emergency number at 888-393-7000.

Use flashlights or battery-operated lanterns for emergency lighting. Avoid using candles or other potential fire hazards.

Avoid opening refrigerator and freezer doors. Food will stay frozen in a fully loaded freezer for 36-48 hours if the door remains closed.

Seek a location with air conditioning when possible.

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