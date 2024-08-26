Local

Jeannette police searching for missing 72-year-old man last seen by old Monsour Hospital property

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Missing Paul Johnson

JEANNETTE, Pa. — Police in Jeannette are searching for a missing man.

The City of Jeannette Police Department says Paul Johnson, 72, left his home on Hickory Street around 5 p.m. on Saturday and was last seen along Route 30 near the old Monsour Hospital property around 7:30 p.m.

Johnson was wearing a gray t-shirt, dark-colored shorts and a baseball hat. He has difficulty walking and walks hunched over.

Anyone who sees Johnson or has information on where he could be should contact police by calling the Westmoreland County 911 Center at 724-836-1551.

