Playa Bowls opens in Pittsburgh’s Strip District

PITTSBURGH — A new restaurant focused on healthy food choices just opened in Pittsburgh’s Strip District.

Playa’s Bowls held its grand opening at the Strip District Terminal at 1707 Smallman Street on Saturday morning.

The chain, owned by two Erie natives, serves smoothies, bowls, juices and other plant-based options.

The first 50 customers got free bowls and t-shirts.

More than a few hundred people attended. A spokesperson said the first customers showed up at 7 a.m.

The business will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

