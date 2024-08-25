Sheetz holds surprise pop-up concert in Bethel Park

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Sheetz held its first-ever pop-up concert in the South Hills.

The popular convenience store and gas station chain held an event called Truck Bed Sessionz outside its Bethel Park location on Friday. The event featured exclusive giveaways and a surprise concert by country music artist Ian Munsick.

Sheetz officials say there are two more Truck Bed Sessionz planned in September. When and where the events will happen, along with who is headlining the surprise concerts, have not yet been revealed.

