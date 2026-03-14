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Jeff Capel returning as Pitt Men’s Basketball Coach next season

By Nathan Breisinger, Pittsburgh Sports Now
Duke Pittsburgh Basketball Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Jeff Capel III gives instructions during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Duke in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Justin Berl) (Justin Berl/AP)
By Nathan Breisinger, Pittsburgh Sports Now

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Jeff Capel will return for a ninth season as the Pitt men’s basketball head coach.

Pitt athletic director Allen Greene and the university announced Friday that after much deliberation, Capel will return for the 2026-27 season despite swirling speculation that Pitt might go in a different direction.

“Over the past several months, I have spent a great deal of time evaluating every aspect of our men’s basketball program,” Greene began in a release. “That process included conversations with Coach Capel, a review of our staff and our roster, our program structure and the transfer portal landscape as well as our investment in the program. I consulted with University leadership to ensure we continue to be aligned with our expectations for the program.

“After that comprehensive evaluation, I have made the decision that Jeff Capel will continue to lead our men’s basketball program. I believe our best path forward is leadership continuity paired with clear expectations and a willingness to evolve.”

The move to retain Capel comes after a 13-20 season — the second 20-loss season of Capel’s tenure. It was reported that money was being raised by donors for a buyout that is expected to be north of $10 million, but Capel will instead remain.

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