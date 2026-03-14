Jeff Capel returning as Pitt Men’s Basketball Coach next season

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Jeff Capel will return for a ninth season as the Pitt men’s basketball head coach.

Pitt athletic director Allen Greene and the university announced Friday that after much deliberation, Capel will return for the 2026-27 season despite swirling speculation that Pitt might go in a different direction.

“Over the past several months, I have spent a great deal of time evaluating every aspect of our men’s basketball program,” Greene began in a release. “That process included conversations with Coach Capel, a review of our staff and our roster, our program structure and the transfer portal landscape as well as our investment in the program. I consulted with University leadership to ensure we continue to be aligned with our expectations for the program.

“After that comprehensive evaluation, I have made the decision that Jeff Capel will continue to lead our men’s basketball program. I believe our best path forward is leadership continuity paired with clear expectations and a willingness to evolve.”

The move to retain Capel comes after a 13-20 season — the second 20-loss season of Capel’s tenure. It was reported that money was being raised by donors for a buyout that is expected to be north of $10 million, but Capel will instead remain.

Click here to read more from PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group