Jefferson Hills neighbors weigh in on controversial cell tower proposal ahead of council vote

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — The Jefferson Hills Borough Council meeting was packed with neighbors who were both for and against a controversial proposal to build a cell phone tower near a football field.

“I have terrible cell phone coverage. When I say terrible, I’m saying horrible,” said Melanie Gillot, who supports building a cell tower.

A handful of neighbors said they’ve been pushing for better cell reception for a decade. Lisa Buckiso said doing anything on her cell is a daily struggle.

“I drop calls all day almost every day unless I’m in a specific area of my house or in the yard,” she said.

Some people just want the tower built somewhere else.

“We want you to have cell reception. We just want a better spot for the tower,” said Kristin Wasko, who asked the council to vote the project down on its proposed site.

The Verizon cell tower would be built next to the football stadium in the West Jefferson Hills School District, about a quarter of a mile away from homes in the Chamberlin Ridge neighborhood.

“I’m concerned having this wireless communications facility or tower in line or sight of my home will impact my property value,” said Alexandra Hakala who opposes the cell tower.

Other parents fear the tower could cause health issues. Many of them want the proposal to go back to the zoning board, arguing the way the project was presented was misleading.

“Instead of labeling it as a tower, they labeled it as a facility,” said Pat Capolupo who lives behind the proposed site.

TowerCo representatives said it got all of the necessary approvals and permits, including zoning from the borough.

During Wednesday night’s meeting, the council president and borough solicitor revealed they’re working with TowerCo’s lawyer but wouldn’t go into detail.

“We are working to what I hope to be a mutually agreeable and beneficial resolution that would make all parties satisfied,” the solicitor said.

When Channel 11′s Antoinette DelBel asked the solicitor if she was trying to get TowerCo to consider a different location for the cell tower, she said she couldn’t discuss it. Council members said they would have more information on Monday when a vote on the conditional use application is expected.

