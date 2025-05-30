Jefferson Hills police looking for truck from alleged hit-and-run

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — The Jefferson Hills Police Department is asking for the community’s help to locate a truck from an alleged hit-and-run.

Police say a Penske truck hit two vehicles and didn’t stop to check on the drivers or exchange information. The incident occurred near the intersection of Stilley and Mochran Mill roads.

Residents who received a delivery from a Penske truck on Friday are asked to contact the JHPD to help find the suspect driver.

