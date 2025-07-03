Jefferson Hills police searching for man with multiple active arrest warrants

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — Police are asking for help in finding a man with multiple active arrest warrants.

Ryan L. Black, 52, is wanted on charges of burglary, theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief and criminal trespass, the Jefferson Hills Police Department posted on social media Thursday.

Black is said to have multiple warrants from several agencies and is known to flee from police and resist arrest.

Police say Black has a history of illegal drug use, specifically methamphetamine, and may be disguising himself as a woman. He has access to multiple vehicles and often changes license plates.

Anyone with information about Black’s whereabouts is asked to call Allegheny County 911 and request to speak with Jefferson Hills police. Callers can remain anonymous.

