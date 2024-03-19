Jefferson Hills restaurant closing after 68 years

After 68 years in business, a Jefferson Hills restaurant is closing its doors.

The Blue Flame, located on Route 51, will close Sunday, March 24.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the people that have been so important to us over the years,” says a Facebook post in part. “Many of the customers that have supported us over the decades initially arrived as strangers and have become good friends.”

The restaurant was opened by Les George Sr. in 1956.

